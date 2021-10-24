World

Taiwan: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks island nation

Taiwan is regularly hit by quakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates

Agence France-Presse October 24, 2021 12:01:06 IST
Representational image. News18

TaipeiTaiwan: A strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan's central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5 while the US Geological Survey gave a lower strength of 6.2.

It struck northeastern Yilan county at 1.11 pm (0511 GMT) at a depth of 67 kilometres (42 miles).

An AFP reporter in Taipei said the shaking seemed to last roughly 10 seconds and felt like the strongest earthquake of the year so far.

Some earthquakes of this magnitude can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

Hualien, a scenic tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.

In September 1999, a 7.6-magnitude quake killed around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

However, a 6.2 earthquake struck in December 2020 in Yilan with no major damage or injuries reported.

Updated Date: October 24, 2021 12:01:06 IST

