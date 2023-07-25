Taiwan: 13-yr-old abused sexually after cops lost her amid sting operation with blackmailer

A 13-year-old girl in Taiwan was sexually abused after two cops who had engaged her in a sting operation to catch the offender, lost her location in the middle of the act.

According to reports, the incident occurred in November 2020 in the northern Taiwan city of Taoyuan when the victim, then 13 years old, reported to the police that she was being threatened by an individual on a dating app.

The man, identified as Mr. Chang, allegedly attempted to force her into a sexual encounter by threatening to release explicit photos of her online. Chang was subsequently sentenced to eight years in jail for sexual assault.

During the trial, it came to light that the young girl had cooperated with the police’s request to participate in an undercover operation.

She pretended to agree to meet with Chang for a sexual encounter as part of the operation.

The officers accompanying her followed her to a McDonald’s restaurant where the meeting was arranged.

Unfortunately, the situation took a tragic turn when they lost sight of her after she got into Chang’s vehicle, and they were unable to chase on foot.

Chang took advantage of the situation and subjected the girl to a harrowing ordeal of sexual assault.

Afterward, he returned to the McDonald’s where he was subsequently arrested by the police.

During the operation, the girl did not inform the officers about the assault, which only came to light during Chang’s trial.

Local media reported that she had agreed to participate in the sting operation based on assurances of her safety.

The police response and handling of the case have caused widespread outrage among Taiwanese citizens.

Many took to social media, flooding the Zhongli police station’s pages, expressing anger and accusing the officers of jeopardizing the girl’s well-being.

In response to the public outcry, a spokesperson from the police appeared to shift responsibility onto the teenager, stating that she had been repeatedly instructed not to enter the suspect’s car and to remain within sight of the officers.

The Taoyuan police department has since issued an apology, and the two officers involved in the operation have been placed on administrative duties with demerits.

Additionally, two other senior officers involved in the initial investigation have also received demerits for damaging the reputation of the police.

The incident has sparked discussions about the absence of specific laws in Taiwan governing the inclusion of minors in undercover police operations.

According to Taiwanese lawyer Fan Kang-shyang, individuals intentionally or negligently infringing upon the rights of others may be liable for damages under the civil code.