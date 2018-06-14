Syria's Assad says still pursuing political solution for rebel-held south

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said it is not yet decided whether the situation in Syria's rebel-held southwest will be resolved through reconciliation or military means.

"We are giving the political process a chance. If that doesn't succeed, we have no other option but to liberate it by force," Assad said in an interview on Wednesday with Iranian channel al-Alam News carried in full by Syrian state news agency SANA.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.