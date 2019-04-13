Syria's air defences intercept missiles near city of Hama

CAIRO (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the countryside near Syria's city of Hama, Syria's state television reported on Saturday.

Syria's air defences intercepted missiles in Masyaf, near Hama in northwestern Syria, state television added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

