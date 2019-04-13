You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Syria's air defences intercept missiles near city of Hama

World Reuters Apr 13, 2019 06:05:58 IST

Syrias air defences intercept missiles near city of Hama

CAIRO (Reuters) - Explosions were heard in the countryside near Syria's city of Hama, Syria's state television reported on Saturday.

Syria's air defences intercepted missiles in Masyaf, near Hama in northwestern Syria, state television added.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 06:05:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement