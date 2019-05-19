Syrian state media: projectiles fired from Israeli-held territory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian air defences targeted projectiles fired from "occupied territory" on Saturday, state media said, referring to territory held by Israel.

The projectiles were fired into the airspace in southern Syria, it said.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis in Beirut and Hesham Hajali in Cairo)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.