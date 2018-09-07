Syrian PM Khamis says Idlib will 'soon' be restored

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis said on Thursday in Damascus that opposition-controlled Idlib province will soon be restored to Syrian state sovereignty, vowing to win any coming war.

"Idlib will soon be restored to the nation.. Syria has prevailed and will win in any coming war," Khamis said in a speech during the opening ceremony of the annual Damascus International Fair.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Toby Chopra)

