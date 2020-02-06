Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus - state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday.

The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

