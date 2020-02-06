IN PARTNERSHIP WITH


Syrian air defenses intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus - state media

World Reuters Feb 06, 2020 07:10:24 IST

Syrian air defenses intercept hostile targets over Damascus - state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" over the capital Damascus, state media said early on Thursday.

The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 07:10:24 IST

