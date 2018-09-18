Syrian air defences down missiles fired at city of Latakia - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Missiles were fired at several locations in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia on Monday but were intercepted and downed by air defences, Syrian state media said.

The official SANA news agency said state technical industry institutions in Latakia had been targeted. SANA added that it was not immediately known who fired the missiles.

"Air defences have confronted enemy missiles coming from the sea in the direction of the Latakia city, and intercepted a number of them," SANA quoted a military source as saying.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said huge explosions were heard in the state-controlled western city.

The missiles targeted ammunition depots of the technical industry institution in the eastern outskirts of Latakia, the Observatory said.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Andrew Roche)

