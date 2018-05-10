Syrian air defences confront Israeli rockets - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted Israeli rockets on Syrian territories without specifying the location, state media reported early on Thursday quoting a military source.

The Israeli military in a statement earlier accused Iranian forces on the Syrian-held side of the Golan Heights of shelling Israeli army outposts on the strategic plateau but caused no casualties.

Israel retaliated for the attack, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Sandra Malerby)

