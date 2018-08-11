Syrian air defences confront 'hostile target' near Damascus -state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said early on Saturday that air defences had confronted a "hostile target" breaching Syrian air space west of the capital Damascus.

State news agency SANA, quoting its correspondent, said there were reports of "air defences confronting a hostile target breaching the skies above the area of Deir al-Asha'ir in the Damascus countryside."

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese)

