Syrian air defences confront 'hostile target' near Damascus -state media

World Reuters Aug 11, 2018 05:05:59 IST

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said early on Saturday that air defences had confronted a "hostile target" breaching Syrian air space west of the capital Damascus.

State news agency SANA, quoting its correspondent, said there were reports of "air defences confronting a hostile target breaching the skies above the area of Deir al-Asha'ir in the Damascus countryside."

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 05:05 AM

