Syria says it repels Israeli strike, anti-aircraft missile fragments hit Israel

Syria said it repelled a missile barrage from Israel on Sunday after parts of a Syrian anti-aircraft missile struck a rural village without injuring anybody.

In recent months, Israel has increased its raids on Syrian airports and air bases in order to impede Iran’s growing use of aerial supply lines to carry weaponry to allies in Syria and Lebanon, particularly Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

According to Syrian official media, air defences intercepted and destroyed the majority of Israeli missiles launched over the country’s central regions. According to a Syrian army statement, missiles that flew over areas of Lebanon’s capital Beirut landed places near the city of Homs, causing mainly material damage.

Reuters was unable to corroborate the report immediately.

According to an Israeli military spokeswoman, aeroplanes targeted a Syrian air defence installation from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched into Israel.

According to Israeli police, parts of the Syrian missile fell near Rahat, a village some 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of the armistice line between the two nations, after a mid-air explosion audible throughout Israel. There had been no reports of casualties.

Local media depicted the charred front end of a huge missile standing erect among residential structures, as well as tail-fins in a field.

The Israeli military claimed that their jets were unharmed.

The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict continuing for years with a goal of slowing Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Tehran’s influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

