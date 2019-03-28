Syria says blasts heard in Aleppo airport believed to be Israeli strikes

(Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Wednesday a series of blasts caused by aerial strikes believed to be Israeli struck the vicinity of Aleppo airport and a nearby industrial zone.
It said anti-aircraft intercepted the missiles without elaborating on casualties.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 05:08:00 IST