Syria says blasts heard in Aleppo airport believed to be Israeli strikes

World Reuters Mar 28, 2019 05:08:00 IST

(Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Wednesday a series of blasts caused by aerial strikes believed to be Israeli struck the vicinity of Aleppo airport and a nearby industrial zone.

It said anti-aircraft intercepted the missiles without elaborating on casualties.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 05:08:00 IST

