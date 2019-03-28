Syria says blasts heard in Aleppo airport believed to be Israeli strikes

(Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Wednesday a series of blasts caused by aerial strikes believed to be Israeli struck the vicinity of Aleppo airport and a nearby industrial zone.

It said anti-aircraft intercepted the missiles without elaborating on casualties.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.