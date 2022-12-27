Syria: ISIS terrorists among eight killed in attempted jail break

Jeddah: Six Kurdish-led security forces members along with two militants were killed on Monday in a Terror attack by the ISIS aimed at freeing extremists from a jail in northern Syria, agencies reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack, occurred on Monday, targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqqa, the group’s former de facto capital in Syria, which includes a military intelligence prison housing militants.

According to Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory, a Syrian war monitor based in the United Kingdom, the prison houses hundreds of extremists, including 200 high-level militants. “The jihadists were planning to attack the military intelligence prison,” he explained.

After the incident, Raqqa’s Kurdish-led authorities declared a state of emergency and placed the city under lockdown as security forces hunted down remaining ISIS fighters.

ISIS admitted carrying out the attack and said it was carried out by two of its fighters, one of whom it claimed escaped.

The group claimed the attack was carried out to avenge “Muslim prisoners” and female relatives of militants living in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp.

The largest camp for displaced people, Al-Hol, which is home to over 50,000 people, fled after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces led the conflict that drove ISIS from the last pockets of their Syrian territory in 2019.

Farhad Shami, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls Raqqa and Al-Hol, said ISIS militants had come nowhere near freeing the prisoners.

“They failed to attack the prison because our forces stopped them,” he explained.

He added that security forces were still searching the area for members of the cell.

The assault was the biggest attempt by ISIS to release prisoners since they launched their most intense assault in years in January when they attacked the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakeh.

The assault, which lasted a week and was intended to free extremists held there, resulted in hundreds of deaths.

In 2014, ISIS seized large portions of Iraq and Syria, including Raqqa, which served as its capital.

However, since losing its last sizable portion of territory in Syria in 2019, ISIS has turned to guerrilla warfare.

ISIS militants have significantly increased their activity in SDF-held areas since early December, with assassinations and attacks. The Syrian Observatory has documented 16 ISIS operations in Deir Ezzor and Al-Hasakah that killed 11 SDF members.

