Syria: 5-story building collapse in Aleppo city claims 10 lives while many feared trapped; rescue operation underway

Syria: In Syria, a five-story building collapsed, killing at least 10 persons underneath the debris.

According to reports published by Syrian media on Sunday, the collapse in Aleppo city’s Sheikh Maqsood neighbourhood.

At least seven families, comprising about 30 people including women and children, were reportedly residing in the structure, and many of them are still feared trapped under the rubble.

In an effort to find victims buried beneath the debris, search efforts are currently underway. So far, the teams have managed to retrieve an elderly man along with a 20-year-old who are both receiving treatment.

Many Afrin residents who have been internally displaced due to breaches of their rights reside in the Kurdish-majority Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood.

At the height of the conflict, Aleppo, the largest city in Syria, was the scene of intense combat. The city, which came to represent the revolt in Syria, was brutally besieged by government troops.

Ten deaths, including a child, and a number of wounded, including serious cases, due to the collapse of a residential building at dawn today in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood within Aleppo Governorate pic.twitter.com/ugq358BUms — Vlogging Northwestern Syria (@timtams83) January 22, 2023

According to allegations made public by Amnesty International, rebels may have used chlorine gas to blast Sheikh

Maqsood on April 7. The aid group also indicated that the assaults on Sheikh Maqsoud amounted to war crimes.

More than 83 individuals were murdered by the strikes between February and April 2016, while a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces said that rebels were to blame for 1,000 civilian fatalities and injuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.