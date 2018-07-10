Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Switzerland challenges US trade tariffs at World Trade Organisation; country joins EU, Mexico, Canada among others in doing so

World Press Trust of India Jul 10, 2018 15:49:00 IST

Geneva: Switzerland has joined a string of countries launching challenges to Washington's new steel and aluminium tariffs at the World Trade Organization, Bern said on Tuesday. The Swiss economic affairs ministry said it had formally asked the US for "consultations" over tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium. Consultations constitute the first step in a full-blown legal challenge before the global trade body.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Switzerland, where the organisation is based, had on Monday "submitted a request for consultations with the US as part of WTO dispute settlement proceedings," the ministry said in a statement. Several other WTO members, including the European Union, China, India, Mexico, Canada and Russia, are also fighting back against President Donald Trump's controversial trade policies.

Marking a departure from a decades-long US-led drive for free trade, Trump has justified the steep tariffs with claims that massive flows of imports to the United States threaten national security. The tariff spat has escalated into an all-out trade war between the US and China.

According to Tuesday's statement, Switzerland exported steel and aluminium products to the United States last year to the tune of around 80 million Swiss francs ($80.7 million, 68.7 million euros). "From Switzerland's point of view, the additional duties ... are unjustified," the ministry said, pointing out that Bern had contacted Washington when the tariffs were announced in March to request an exemption. "The US has not responded to Switzerland's request for an exemption from the tariffs to date," the statement said, adding that the request for WTO consultations had been launched "in order to protect Switzerland's interests." Bern did not mention possible retaliation, but other countries that have launched WTO challenges have warned they would slap tariffs on American products equivalent to the damage the US move was estimated to cause to their industries.

Under WTO rules, if 60 days pass without consultations resolving the dispute, Switzerland can ask the body to set up dispute panel, triggering a long and likely costly legal battle.


Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 15:49 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores