Swiss estimate 2,650 test positive for new coronavirus, number to rise

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss health authorities estimated on Tuesday around 2,650 people had tested positive for the new coronavirus and said 19 people had died, predicting that the number of cases will escalate as the epidemic runs its course.

Daniel Koch, the head of the communicable diseases department at the Federal Office of Health, urged residents to observe strict measures ordered by Bern including bans on events and gatherings, calling these critical in helping limit the damage.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

