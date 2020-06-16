You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Swiss economy could lose more than $100 billion due to fallout of coronavirus pandemic, says govt

World Reuters Jun 16, 2020 17:03:19 IST

Zurich: Switzerland’s economy could lose more than USD 100 billion in output due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the government said on Tuesday.

The government expects 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) to be around 652 billion Swiss francs (USD 687.26 billion), down from its December forecast for 712 billion francs. For 2021 it now expects a figure of 688 billion francs, down from the previous view of 725 billion francs.

Swiss economy could lose more than 0 billion due to fallout of coronavirus pandemic, says govt

Representational image. Reuters

“On a per capita basis the downturn is going to be as bad as the mid-1970s, if not worse,” said government economist Ronald Indergand. “It is going to take years to get over this. The economy is only going to get back to its previous level by 2022.”

He was speaking after the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs forecast a 6.2 percent decline for the economy during 2020, before a moderate recovery in 2021.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus outbreak here

Indergand said the impact of the coronavirus on Switzerland’s export-orientated economy could take longer to be fully overcome, as unemployment rises and trade stutters due to a slowdown in other countries.

“Government debt will rise, and company and household debt will also rise which might reduce spending and economic growth,” he told Reuters.

“There is still also the risk of a second wave of COVID-19, and how this can be contained. This could have very negative consequences for the economy and significantly slow the recovery,” he added.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 17:03:19 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Suicide prevention: Removing stigma around mental health, watching out for warning signs are key measures

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres