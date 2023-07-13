Swedish top court blocks extradition of two wanted by Turkey

Sweden’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that it will not allow the extradition of two persons wanted by Turkey for their role in the so-called Gulen movement, a crucial demand of Ankara in order for Stockholm to join NATO.

The decision comes only days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was willing to let Sweden join the military alliance.

However, Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that the nation would not be able to confirm Sweden’s NATO candidature until at least October when the Turkish parliament returns from its summer recess.

The government makes the last decision on extradition petitions in Sweden, but it cannot grant a request to another state if the Supreme Court finds against it.

The two cases included people wanted for being members of the Gulen organisation, which Erdogan blames for orchestrating a violent coup attempt by a rogue army section in July 2016.

According to the evidence presented by Turkey, they both downloaded an app for encrypted communication used by members of an organisation that Turkey has classified as a terrorist group.

“In one case extradition is requested for the enforcement of a prison sentence and in the other for prosecution. In its opinion to the government, the Supreme Court has explained that there are obstacles to extradition in both cases,” the court said in a statement.

The court said the extraditions could not go forward because downloading the app would not by itself be enough to convict someone of participating in a terrorist organisation under Swedish law.

It also added that the individuals had been granted refugee status in Sweden and would risk persecution if they were returned to Turkey.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member states yet to ratify Sweden’s bid — which requires unanimous ratification.

Erdogan had until earlier this week blocked Sweden, accusing Stockholm of being a haven for “terrorists”.

Cracking down on extremist groups and approving the extradition of dozens of suspects it believed were linked to the failed 2016 coup attempt had been key demands from Turkey.