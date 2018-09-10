Swedish centre-right holds tiny lead, nationalists gain - SVT/Valu exit poll

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's opposition centre-right Alliance held an extremely slim lead over the centre-left parties in the Nordic country's general elections, an exit poll by public service broadcaster SVT showed on Sunday.

The anti-immigration, nationalist Sweden Democrats, which are shunned by all other parties, recorded large gains, as expected leaving both the right- and left-wing blocs well short of a majority.

The Alliance got 39.6 percent while the ruling centre-left Social Democrats and Greens and their Left Party allies in parliament 39.4 percent of the vote. The Sweden Democrats rose to 19.2 percent from 12.9 percent in the previous election, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.