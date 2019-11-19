You are here:
Sweden drops probe into rape allegations against Julian Assange; focus should now be on US prosecution, says WikiLeaks editor-in-chief

World The Associated Press Nov 19, 2019 19:17:20 IST

  • The alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday.

  • Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said in a tweet that the focus should now move onto the "threat" that Assange has been warning about for years

  • Tuesday's decision follows a ruling in June by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained

Stockholm: The alleged rape investigation involving WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in Britain, has been discontinued, a Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday.

File image of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. AP

"I want to inform about my decision to discontinue the preliminary investigation," Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said in a tweet that the focus should now move onto the "threat" that Assange has been "warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment."

Tuesday's decision follows a ruling in June by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained. Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

He is also fighting extradition to the US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 19:17:20 IST

