SUV misses being hit by speeding train after truck pushes it on tracks, watch shocking video

Train accidents are one of the most common reasons across the world for people’s accidental deaths. While some people usually commit suicide by coming in front of trains, they sometimes also accidentally fall onto the wheels of moving trains. Rare are the instances when people escape narrow death chances. One such incident was recently witnessed in China’s Zibo city of the Shandong province. As we can see in a video that has gone viral from the incident, an SUV manages to escape a narrow hit by a moving train after it was pushed on the tracks by a truck from behind.

Sounds shocking. Isn’t it? The things happened in such a short time that it leaves the viewers wondering about what exactly happened.

The video shared by Now This News on its Instagram handle shows an SUV car standing behind the barrier waiting for the barrier to be lifted to cross the tracks. Just behind it was another vehicle, a truck standing in the same manner. However, it was a few seconds after that when the truck started pushing the SUV onto the tracks and it successfully did so.

The guard standing at the crossing also noticed the movement and tried to open the barrier to allow the SUV to cross the tracks.

At this moment, two people came out of the SUV following which the truck moved back. Sensing a train’s arrival, the driver in a quick move took the SUV to the other side, thus managing to have a narrow escape from being hit by the speeding train.

As soon as the video was shared, it left several social media users in a confused state regarding the intentions of the truck driver. While some were convinced that it was an intentional act, some also noted that it can be a case of break failure.

A user wrote, “is no one going to explain why the truck driver was trying to murder someone”, while another one wrote, “Is this not attempted murder? Pushing someone in the line of a train.”

“I’m guessing the truck’s brakes/handbrake were faulty, why the car didn’t immediately get off the tracks is my question??”, a third user wrote.

