Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

Every year, the world observes Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June. The objective of this day is to recognise the practices associated with sustainable food consumption, especially with the art of collecting and preparing the food we eat.

For the unversed, gastronomy often refers to local food and cuisine. It can also be used to describe the style of cooking from a particular region. Sustainable gastronomy, therefore, means cuisine that takes into account where the ingredients are from, how they are grown and how the food gets to the markets, and eventually to our plates.

The celebrations of this special day take into account the three dimensions of sustainable development- people, planet, and profit.

History and Significance:

The day was recognised on 21 December 2016 after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution A/RES/71/246, and declared 18 June as Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

Every year, UNGA, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) work together to ensure that the day is celebrated properly around the world.

To make this day a memorable one, the organisations work in collaboration with global and regional bodies to observe the day. They also raise public awareness of the link between sustainable gastronomy and sustainable development. The two concepts are connected as sustainable gastronomy promotes agricultural development, nutrition, food security, conservation of biodiversity and sustainable food production.

