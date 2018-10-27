Suspicious package sent to Democratic donor Tom Steyer - CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspicious package was sent to Californian billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat known for his ads calling for the impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump, CNN reported on Friday.

Authorities had a suspect in custody on Friday for the spate of recent parcel bombs sent to prominent Democrats, CNN and other frequent targets of Trump's scorn. Nonetheless, reports continued to roll in of additional potentially dangerous mailings.

