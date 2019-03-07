Suspicious package found in one entrance to UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Police said specialist officers were dealing with a suspicious package which was found near an entrance to Britain's parliament on Wednesday.

"There are no reported injuries. Enquiries continue," police said on Twitter.

