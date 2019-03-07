You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Suspicious package found in one entrance to UK parliament

World Reuters Mar 07, 2019 00:07:40 IST

Suspicious package found in one entrance to UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Police said specialist officers were dealing with a suspicious package which was found near an entrance to Britain's parliament on Wednesday.

"There are no reported injuries. Enquiries continue," police said on Twitter.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 00:07:40 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores