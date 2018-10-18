Suspect package sparks brief security alert near UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Police cordoned off roads near parliament on Wednesday after a suspect package sparked a brief security alert.

The incident happened around Embankment Gardens near the Ministry of Defence, to the north of the Houses of Parliament.

"A controlled explosion was carried out. The incident has been stood down and the package has been deemed non-suspicious," a police spokeswoman said later.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Hannah McKay; editing by Stephen Addison)

