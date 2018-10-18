You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Suspect package sparks brief security alert near UK parliament

World Reuters Oct 18, 2018 00:08:14 IST

Suspect package sparks brief security alert near UK parliament

LONDON (Reuters) - Police cordoned off roads near parliament on Wednesday after a suspect package sparked a brief security alert.

The incident happened around Embankment Gardens near the Ministry of Defence, to the north of the Houses of Parliament.

"A controlled explosion was carried out. The incident has been stood down and the package has been deemed non-suspicious," a police spokeswoman said later.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Hannah McKay; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 00:08 AM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores