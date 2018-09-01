You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Sushma Swaraj to hold informal meeting with SAARC nations' foreign ministers; Pakistan's Shah Mahmood Qureshi likely to attend

World Asian News International Sep 01, 2018 18:56:33 IST

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will hold an informal meeting with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also expected to attend the meeting.

File image of Union minister Sushma Swaraj. AP

File image of Union minister Sushma Swaraj. AP

This is an informal meeting at the foreign ministers' level which takes place every year on the sidelines of UNGA. The external affairs minister attended the meeting last year and will attend this year as well.

The 73rd session of the UNGA is scheduled to open on 18 September. The first day of the high-level general debate will be on 25 September, and will last for nine working days.


Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 18:56 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores