Sushma Swaraj holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA meet; discusses trade, investment issues

United Nations: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a series of bilateral meetings with several of her foreign counterparts discussing a host of issues, including trade, investment and capacity building.

Swaraj met Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Morocco's Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick on the sidelines of the high-level session of the 73rd UN General Assembly that kicked off on Monday.

"Relations characterised by warmth and cordiality! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Relations characterized by warmth and cordiality ! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building. pic.twitter.com/tp64tdWWkB — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

In another tweet, he said Swaraj and Borrell “explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives.”

EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister @JosepBorrellF met on the sidelines of UNGA and explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives. pic.twitter.com/4OpIM3iUf8 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

On the meeting with Nepal, he said, “Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship.”

Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/KJ5YDR9JUy — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

Marking 25 years of India's diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Kumar said the two ministers “exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism.”

Celebrating 25th anniversary of our diplomatic relations! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Foreign Minister of #Liechtenstein, Aurelia Frick exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism.#UNGA2018 pic.twitter.com/SPqgUcPNqR — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

"Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law,” he said in another tweet on Swaraj's bilateral meeting with Mogherini.

Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and EU High Representative @FedericaMog met on sidelines of #UNGA. Discussed issues related to trade & investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues. pic.twitter.com/psjog0BK9A — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2018

The two discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues. “A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture,” he said.