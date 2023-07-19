World

Surrounded by strip clubs, gay joints, London landmark to become mosque

The decision to build the mosque in this particular location has generated controversy, with people raising concerns about its proximity to adult entertainment venues

July 19, 2023
A massive mosque is scheduled to be constructed in the heart of London’s entertainment district, a location known for its bars, nightclubs, gay venues, and strip clubs.

The three-story mosque will be established within the Trocadero, situated between Piccadilly Circus and Soho, according to The Mail.

The project is being led by Asif Aziz, a 56-year-old billionaire and prominent property tycoon, who is widely recognised as ‘Mr West End.’

Although previous plans for a 1,000-capacity mosque on the site were withdrawn in 2020, a revised proposal for a smaller development received approval from Westminster Council at the end of May.

The mosque could be operational within a few months, and will accommodate up to 390 worshippers.

The Trocadero was constructed in 1896. Over the years, it underwent various transformations, including housing the UK’s first 3D IMAX cinema in 1997.

In 2011, Asif Aziz’s property company, Criterion Capital, acquired the Trocadero and proposed redevelopment plans, leading to the current mosque project.

The Aziz Foundation believes that the mosque will serve both local Muslims working in the area and tourists visiting London.

