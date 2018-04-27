Supreme Court judge row: Here's how apex court judges are appointed in some of other democracies in the world

In India, of late, there has been an on-going tussle between the judiciary and the government. From the Opposition moving an 'impeachment motion' against the Chief Justice of India, to a row over the appointment of Supreme Court judge, Indu Malhotra. But, while in India the process to appoint a Supreme Court judge is fairly democratic, here's a look at how the top judiciary appointments are done in some of the other countries across the globe.

In the United States of America, Article 2 of their Constitution requires the President of the United States to nominate Supreme Court Justices and, with Senate confirmation, requires Justices to be appointed. So, upon the election of a new President, incoming White House staff prepare profiles of possible candidates for the Supreme Court, considering not only judges but also politicians and other individuals whom they consider appropriate for the role.

Besides considering national figures whose views are well-known, they consider others who are less recognized. They go through published rulings, articles, speeches, and other background material to get an idea of candidates' values and views on constitutional issues. Age, health, race, gender, and likelihood of confirmation are also factored into considerations.

Once a Supreme Court vacancy opens up, the president discusses the candidates with advisors. Senators also call the president with suggestions. After a first choice is decided, the candidate is contacted and called on by the president to serve on the highest court. Staffers send a vetting form for the candidate to fill out. They visit the candidate to go over tax records and payments to domestic help. Candidates whom the president has never met are interviewed by White House officials before being sent to the White House to be interviewed in person by the president. After making a final decision, the president calls the candidate, who is told to prepare a statement for an appearance in front of the national press for the president's formal announcement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee conducts hearings, questioning nominees to determine their suitability. By convention, nominees avoid revealing too much about their views on potential cases that may come before the Court. At the close of confirmation hearings, the Committee votes on whether the nomination should go to the full Senate with a positive, negative or neutral report

Once the Committee reports out the nomination, the whole Senate considers it. A simple majority vote is required to confirm or to reject a nominee. Prior to 2017, a successful filibuster threat could add the requirement of a supermajority of 60 needed in favour of cloture, which would allow debate to end and force a final vote on confirmation. Rejections are relatively uncommon; the Senate has explicitly rejected twelve Supreme Court nominees in its history.

Once the Senate confirms the nomination by an affirmative vote, the Secretary of the Senate attests to a resolution of confirmation and transmits it to the White House. The President then prepares and signs a commission, and causes the Seal of the United States Department of Justice to be affixed to the document before the new Justice can take office. The date of commission determines a Justice's seniority. A ceremony is held in which the Justice must take the Constitutional Oath, which is used for every federal and state officeholder below the President, and the Judicial Oath used for federal judges before entering into the execution of their office.

Whereas in Australia, where The High Court of Australia is the supreme court in court hierarchy, appointments are officially made by the Governor-General in Council. In practice, appointees are nominated by the prime minister, on advice from the Cabinet, particularly from the Attorney-General of Australia. The Court is composed of seven Justices: the Chief Justice of Australia and six other justices.

Since 1979, the attorney-general has been required to consult with the attorneys-general of the states and territories of Australia about appointments to the court. His ministerial colleagues may or may not agree to appoint his nominee, and may overrule him.

There are no qualifications for Justices in the Constitution other than that they must be under the compulsory retirement age of 70. The High Court of Australia Act 1979 requires that appointees have been a judge of a federal, state or territory court, or that they have been enrolled as a legal practitioner for at least five years with either the High Court itself or with a state or territory Supreme Court. There are no other formal requirements.