'Superhero' delivery man catches toddler after she falls from 12th floor of apartment building in Vietnam's Hanoi

Purported videos show the two-year-old girl dangling from the balcony of the apartment building and the delivery man, Nguyen Ngoc Manh, catching her after she lost grip

The swiftness of an alert 'superhero' delivery person saved the life of a child in Vietnam's Hanoi on 28 February.

The toddler, who lives on the 12th floor of an apartment complex in Hanoi, from the balcony and was holding on to its edge. Luckily, a 31-year-old delivery driver named Nguyen Ngoc Manh was present at the time and rushed to save the little girl, reported VN Express.

Purported videos of the incident show the two-year-old girl dangling from the balcony and Manh catching her after she lost grip.

Reportedly, Manh was in his car when he heard the cry of a child, and assumed that the baby was throwing a tantrum. However, Manh then heard a woman screaming and saw the baby on the balcony.

He got out of his car and jumped on the roof of the generator shed. He stood on the slanting surface in order to catch the toddler when she fell. Within seconds, the toddler lost her grip and fell, but was caught by Manh.

Speaking about the incident, Manh told VN Express that the incident happened within a minute. He said that as the roof where he stood to catch the baby was slippery, he couldn’t stand properly. Manh added that he was not a hero and was "happy to do a good thing".

After the incident, the toddler was taken to the hospital as blood was coming out of her mouth. She has a broken arm and leg, while Manh also suffered a sprain in his leg.

The baby girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Her parents had gone downstairs to see-off some guests.