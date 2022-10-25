Sunak reappoints Suella Braverman who claimed 'Indian migrants are overstaying in UK' as home minister
Braverman's resignation from the same post hastened Liz Truss' downfall. Her remarks about Indian visa 'overstayers' caused much damage to the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks
New Delhi: UK’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday reappointed Suella Braverman as the home secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Notably, Braverman’s resignation from the same post hastened Liz Truss’ downfall. During her stint under former PM Truss, Braverman made a controversial remark that “Indian migrants overstay in the UK.”
Indian-origin Braverman is a fellow Bexiteer like Sunak. It remains to be seen how her tough stance on immigration will square off in the new Cabinet after her remarks about Indian visa overstayers caused much damage to the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) talks.
Her role includes overseeing immigration, policing and counter-terrorism.
Braverman was appointed as home secretary, one of the top jobs in government, in September when Truss became the new prime minister. But she resigned last Wednesday over a “mistake”.
In her resignation letter, she said she had sent an official document from her personal email address, breaking the ministerial code.
She also criticised Truss saying her government had “broken key pledges that were promised to voters”.
