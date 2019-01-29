You are here:
Suman Kumari becomes first Hindu woman to be appointed civil judge in Pakistan; aims to provide free legal assistance to poor

World Press Trust of India Jan 29, 2019 12:37:16 IST

Islamabad: Suman Kumari has become the first Hindu woman in Pakistan to be appointed as a civil judge, according to a media report.

Suman, who hails from Qambar-Shahdadkot, will serve in her native district. She passed her LLB. examination from Hyderabad and did her masters in law from Karachi's Szabist University, Dawn reported.

According to Suman's father Pawan Kumar Bodani, she wants to provide free legal assistance to the poor in Qambar-Shahdadkot. "Suman has opted for a challenging profession, but I am sure she will go places through hard work and honesty," Bodan said.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Her father is an eye specialist while Suman's elder sister is a software engineer and another sister is a chartered accountant. Suman is a fan of singers Lata Mangeshkar and Atif Aslam.

This is not the first time that a person from the Hindu community has been appointed as a judge. The first judge from the Hindu community was Justice Rana Bhagwandas, who served as the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.

Hindus make up nearly 2 percent of Pakistan's total population and Hinduism remains the second largest religion in Pakistan after Islam.

