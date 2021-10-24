Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Indonesia's former president, to convert to Hinduism from Islam
A ritual ceremony will be held at the Sukarno Center Heritage Area in Bale Agung Singaraja, Buleleng Regency, Bali, on Tuesday
Jakarta, Indonesia: Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, the daughter of Indonesia's former President Sukarno, will undergo the ritual of converting from Islam to Hinduism on 26 October, CNN Indonesia reported.
According to the report on Saturday, a ritual ceremony will be held at the Sukarno Center Heritage Area in Bale Agung Singaraja, Buleleng Regency, Bali, on Tuesday.
Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, 70, is the third daughter of Sukarno and the younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoputri.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the daughter of Indonesia's former President had apologised.
Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. The Southeast Asian nation has probably the largest Muslim population in the world.
