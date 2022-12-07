Suicide bombing in Indonesia: Security forces suspect ISIS offshoot behind attack

Bandung (Indonesia): A suicide bombing suspected to have been carried out by a banned Islamic terror outfit inside a police station here on Wednesday morning claimed two lives and injured as many as eight people, agencies reported.

Reportedly, the suspected Islamic militant was triggered by the country’s new criminal code in order to blow himself up at a police station, Indonesian authorities told news agency Reuters.

Head of the public information bureau for the National Police, Ahmad Ramadhan said that the counter-terrorism unit is investigating the incident which killed the suspected suicide bomber and an Indonesian policeman.

Ibnu Suhendra of Indonesia’s counterterrorism agency (BNPT) told a TV news channel that the terror attack was suspected to have been planned by the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

He said JAD had carried out similar attacks in Indonesia earlier as well.

West Java police chief Suntana told the TV channel that a blue motor bike found at the spot is being investigated after it came out that the alleged attacker used it.

The investigators also recovered a note attached to the bike. It carried a message rejecting Indonesia’s new criminal code that was passed just a day before in the Indonesian parliament.

“There was a note on the motorbike saying the criminal code is an infidel product, let’s eradicate the law enforcers,” Suntana said.

Reportedly, the attacker brought two bombs to the scene but only had time to detonate one.

Footages of the incident showed damage to the police station, with some debris from the building on the ground and

smoke rising from the area.

The world’s largest Muslim populated country, Indonesia has in the recent while witnessed several such incidents of terrorism at churches, police stations, specifically places where foreigners go.

Following these suicide bombings incidents linked to JAD militants, the Indonesian government has created a new anti-terrorism law.

Reports claim that the same group was responsible for a series of suicide church bombings in the city of Surabaya in 2018 in which three families including young children bombed their selves, killing at least 30 people.

Three years later, a pair of JAD newlyweds carried out a suicide bomb attack at a cathedral in Makassar, killing only themselves.

