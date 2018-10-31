You are here:
Suicide bomber strikes outside Kabul prison, kills seven people including prison workers and security personnel

World Press Trust of India Oct 31, 2018 10:35:55 IST

Kabul: An Interior Ministry official says a suicide bomber has struck outside the country's largest prison on the eastern edge of the capital Kabul, killing seven people, including prison workers and security personnel.

Representational image of Afghan police officers. Reuters

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the attacker early on Wednesday targeted a bus carrying prison workers. The sprawling Pul-e-Charkhi prison houses hundreds of inmates, including scores of Taliban.

According to Abadullah Karimi, a prison official, the attack occurred near the prison gate where a number of visitors were waiting to pass a rigorous security check before entering. No one has taken immediate responsibility for the attack.


