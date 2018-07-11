Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Suicide bomber kills 12 at anti-Taliban party rally in Pakistan

World Reuters Jul 11, 2018 02:05:26 IST

Suicide bomber kills 12 at anti-Taliban party rally in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up at an anti-Taliban political party's rally in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 12 other people, including a candidate in July 25 elections, police said.

The attack on a meeting of the Awami National Party (ANP) in Peshawar also injured nearly 50 others, city police chief Jamil Qazi said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the first major pre-election violence.

The ANP was the main target of Taliban attacks in the 2013 election. Then, senior ANP leader Bashir Bilour was killed in a suicide bombing. Tuesday's attack killed his son Haroon Bilour, a candidate for the provincial assembly.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
W62



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores