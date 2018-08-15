You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Suicide blast in Kabul kills 25, injures 35 in Shiite area, says Afghan health ministry

World Reuters Aug 15, 2018 19:11:48 IST

Kabul: The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in a mainly Shiite area of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday reached 25, with another 35 wounded, the health ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks on Shiite targets in the area have been claimed by Islamic State.

The officials earlier said, "A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in front of an educational centre in a mainly Shiite area in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least nine people," officials said.

The attack occurred as the government was facing heavy pressure over a Taliban attack on the central city of Ghazni which led to five days of intense fighting during which hundreds of civilians and members of the security forces were killed.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 19:11 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores