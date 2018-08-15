Suicide blast in Kabul kills 25, injures 35 in Shiite area, says Afghan health ministry

Kabul: The death toll from a suicide blast at an educational centre in a mainly Shiite area of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday reached 25, with another 35 wounded, the health ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came after several weeks of relative calm in Kabul but previous attacks on Shiite targets in the area have been claimed by Islamic State.

The officials earlier said, "A suspected suicide bomber blew himself up in front of an educational centre in a mainly Shiite area in the west of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least nine people," officials said.

The attack occurred as the government was facing heavy pressure over a Taliban attack on the central city of Ghazni which led to five days of intense fighting during which hundreds of civilians and members of the security forces were killed.