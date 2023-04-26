World

Sudan’s warring groups not ready to negotiate, says UN

Violent conflict broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15. Both parties agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia

The United Nations has evacuated hundreds of staff and family members to Port Sudan from Khartoum. AP

Despite a US mediated ceasefire, warring groups in Sudan appears to be unwilling to come to the negotiating table, the UN special envoy on Sudan said on Tuesday.

This suggests “that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible,” envoy Volker Perthes told the United Nations Security Council. “This is a miscalculation,” he added.

Violent conflict broke out between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15. Both parties agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire beginning Tuesday after negotiations mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

“It seems to be holding in some parts so far. However, we also hear continuing reports of fighting and movement of troops,” said Perthes, who spoke via video from Port Sudan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the violence and chaos in Sudan as “heart-breaking”. The power struggle puts Sudan’s future at risk and could cause suffering for years and set back development for decades, Guterres said.

The United Nations has evacuated hundreds of staff and family members to Port Sudan from Khartoum.

The United Nations plans to establish a hub in Port Sudan to continue working in the country where, even before the violence broke out, nearly 16 million people – one-third of the population – were in need of humanitarian aid.

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 07:42:39 IST

