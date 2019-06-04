Sudan's public prosecutor to investigate violence at protest site: SUNA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's public prosecutor has set up a committee to investigate violence at the main protest site outside the Defense Ministry headquarters in Khartoum, state news agency SUNA said on Monday.

Security forces stormed the protest camp in the early hours of Monday morning and at least 30 people were reported killed.

(Reporting by Mohamed el-Sherif; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Catherine Evans)

