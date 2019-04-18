Sudan's military rulers say two of Bashir's brothers arrested

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's military rulers said on Wednesday that two brothers of ousted President Omar al-Bashir have been arrested as part of a continuing campaign of arrests against "symbols of previous regime."

A spokesman for the Transitional Military Council also said that irregular forces linked to Bashir's former ruling party have been brought under the army or police control.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.