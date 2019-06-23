Sudan's main opposition coalition says it has agreed to mediator draft agreement

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's main opposition coalition said on Saturday it had received a draft agreement from the Ethiopian mediator and had agreed to all of its points defining the governmental structure for the transitional period.

The coalition was meant to meet with the Ethiopian envoy on Saturday but the meeting was postponed, said Babikr Faisal, a spokesman for the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

"The draft will put all parties at stake", Faisal said.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)

