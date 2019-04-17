Sudan's interim military council fires top 3 public prosecutors

By Khalid Abdelaziz

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - The head of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council has fired the three highest-ranking public prosecutors, the TMC said on Tuesday, after protesters demanded an overhaul of the judiciary as part of steps towards civilian government.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association spearheading the revolt has issued a long list of demands for wholesale change to end repression and ease an economic crisis after the military deposed veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir last week.

In a statement, the TMC said council chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had sacked chief prosecutor Omar Ahmed Mohamed Abdelsalam and deputy public prosecutor Hesham Othman Ibrahim Saleh, as well as head of public prosecutions Amer Ibrahim Majid.

Alwaleed Sayed Ahmed Mahmoud was appointed to carry out Abdelsalam's duties, it said. Mahmoud's background was not immediately known.

In its first news conference on Monday, the SPA - which led weeks of protests that led to Bashir's overthrow after 30 years in power - called for the TMC to be dissolved in favour of an interim civilian ruling council with military representatives.

It also called for Abdelsalam's removal along with the chief of the judiciary and his deputies, and added that mass protests would not cease until the demands were met. The judiciary chief was not mentioned in the TMC statement.

On Tuesday, hundreds of University of Khartoum professors carrying signs reading "civilian transitional government" and "democracy" marched to a protesters' sit-in outside the Defence Ministry that began on April 6, a Reuters witness said.

Academics are among the most respected groups in Sudanese society, adding powerful symbolism to the march.

TMC member Jalal al-Deen al-Sheikh met African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat in Addis Ababa and gave him a letter from Burhan on the situation in Sudan and inviting Mahamat to visit, the state news agency SUNA said.

It quoted Sheikh as saying Mahamat had expressed "understanding" for the decisions the TMC had taken so far.

On Monday, the AU's Peace and Security Council called for the TMC to transfer power to a transitional civilian-led authority within 15 days or risk Sudan being suspended from the AU.

On Monday, Sheikh told a news conference in Addis Ababa, where the African Union is based, that the TMC was already in the process of picking a prime minister for civilian rule - ahead of elections promised within two years.

