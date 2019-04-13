Sudanese police: 16 killed by stray bullets at protests and sit-ins

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed, and 20 injured by stray bullets at protests and sit-ins on Thursday and Friday, a Sudanese police spokesman said in a statement on Saturday.

Government buildings and private property were also attacked, spokesman Hashem Ali added.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Khartoum on Friday.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

