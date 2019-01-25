Sudan protests death toll rises to 29 - investigatory committee

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man died of his wounds during protests in Sudan on Thursday, a governmental investigatory committee spokesman said.

The death toll since protests broke out in Sudan on Dec. 19 is 29, the spokesman, Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, said.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.