Sudan protest group says military bids to break up sit-in demanding civilian rule

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's main protest group said late on Monday that the country's transitional military council was trying to break up a sit-in in the capital Khartoum where protesters are demanding a handover to civilian rule.

In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on civilians to join the sit-in and for protesters to erect barriers to protect themselves.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.