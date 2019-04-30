Sponsored by

Sudan protest group says military bids to break up sit-in demanding civilian rule

World Reuters Apr 30, 2019

Sudan protest group says military bids to break up sit-in demanding civilian rule

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's main protest group said late on Monday that the country's transitional military council was trying to break up a sit-in in the capital Khartoum where protesters are demanding a handover to civilian rule.

In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) called on civilians to join the sit-in and for protesters to erect barriers to protect themselves.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Tom Brown)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 05:06:29 IST

