CAIRO (Reuters) - The death toll from Sudan's recent violence does not exceed 46, state news agency SUNA reported early on Thursday citing a health ministry official.

The report came after opposition-linked medics said more than 100 people had lost their lives in the violence.

(Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Writing by Lena Masri; Editing by Sandra Maler)

