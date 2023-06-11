Sudan: Fighting resumes in Khartoum after 24-hour ceasefire expires

After a 24-hour ceasefire that had offered a temporary respite from eight weeks of violence between opposing military groups, clashes and artillery fire was reported in certain areas of Sudan’s capital early on Sunday.

Witnesses said that violence had started shortly after the truce in the north of Omdurman, one of the three adjacent cities that, along with Khartoum and Bahri, make up the capital near the confluence of the River Nile, expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT).

While explosions and fights were reported in Khartoum, locals in the eastern suburb of the capital’s Sharq el-Nil region claimed to have heard artillery fire.

The war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on 15 April over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition towards civilian rule.

