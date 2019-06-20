Sudan crisis: Egypt to chair African foreign ministers’ meet in Ethiopia today in bid to facilitate direct dialogue between revolting parties

Cairo: Egypt is all set to chair a meeting of foreign ministers from African nations on the Sudan crisis in Ethiopia's Adis Ababa on Thursday. The foreign ministers from Sudan's regional allies will aim at urging different Sudanese parties to resume direct dialogue, Xinhua News Agency quoted the Egyptian Foreign Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

"The meeting called for by Egypt comes within its efforts to coordinate regional visions that seek to provide a suitable environment, urging different Sudanese parties to resume direct negotiations," the Egyptian ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said.

Protests, first against the Omar al-Bashir regime and now the Transitional Military Council (TMC), have been ongoing since months in Sudan.

The TMC was formed after the military overthrew Bashir on 11 April in a coup. Protesters have demanded the TMC to transfer power to a civilian-led government.

Demonstrations against the council have continued despite the recent violent crackdown on protesters, which claimed the lives of over 110 demonstrators.

