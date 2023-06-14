'Suck and throw away': Chinese vendor selling stir-fried pebbles has Twitter's attention

Throughout our lives, we encounter some extremely weird food combinations. While some of these are purely by choice, others come as desperate attempts to curb hunger pangs. Few are surprisingly good, while others are utter disasters. But experimental combinations are permissible as long as they are edible. Now, in a bizarre incident, stir-fried pebbles are being sold at a night market in the Chinese province of Hunan. Priced at 16 Yuan or Rs 184 per serving, the dish is paired with chillies and garlic.

Bizarre combo

The video featuring a night market vendor at a food stall was shared on Chinese social media. It showed the vendor selling small river rocks with chilies, garlic, purple perilla and rosemary, reported South China Morning Post. According to the vendor, pebbles are not meant to be eaten; instead, they are sucked on to enhance other flavours. After enjoying the meal, diners can save the leftover pebbles and cook them with whatever they wish, he further said.

In addition, the food stall owner remarked, “Pass on the pebbles for three generations. You may be gone but the pebbles will still be there.”

The video clip has attracted over 4 million views on Douyin, an app that allows users to create, share, and view short videos.

Traditional significance

The strange culinary creation originated along the Yangtze River and was invented by boatmen short of food. It might seem like one of those street vendors’ inventions, but it has a centuries-old history. It is known as Suo Diu, which means to suck and throw away. It tastes like fish and complements well with wine, according to Guangming Daily.

An internet user mentioned that some elderly people in Hubei province still eat stir-fried pebbles while drinking to this day. It was also a tradition in Yunnan province, southwestern China, after the Sino-Japanese war of 1937-1945.

As reported by SCMP, online observers described the bizarre dish as “the hardest dish in the world.” “It might be true that as long as the seasoning is good, even stir-fried shoe soles can be a delicacy,” a person joked.

Other weird dishes

Beijing’s Douzhi, a grey-green drink made from fermented mung beans that tastes sour and stinky but has heat-relieving properties. It is a popular local favourite. Another is sipunculid worm jelly from Fujian province in southeastern China. This is a delicacy made from boiled worms harvested along the coast.

