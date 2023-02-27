One of the most popular and spectacular mountains in the world and the highest in China’s Yunnan province, the Meili Snow Mountain is no doubt a sight to behold. Covered in snow, the mountain range which has a total of 13 peaks, is also known as ‘Kawagebo’ to Tibetan Buddhists and is also considered very sacred for the people of the region. The mountain also attracts a lot of tourists from around the world who visit the place to visit the incredible golden sunrise and sunset shining over the dramatic snow-capped peaks. With that said, a video of the stunning mountain is gaining traction on social media where one can see a massive fire raging on top of the mountain.

As shared by Erik Solheim, a former Norweigan diplomat, the video of the mountain has grabbed a lot of attention on Twitter. “Yunnan, China. Meili Snow Mountain burning at sunset,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Yunnan, China 🇨🇳 Meili Snow Mountain burning at sunset.😍😍😍@TripInChina pic.twitter.com/hDAszyetOL — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) February 26, 2023

As the 11-second clip plays, it shows an illusion of a major fire on the top of the mountain with the high-intensity wind blowing at the same time. However, there is a catch to it. According to experts, it is an illusion created due to high wind speed blowing the snow and clouds in the background of the red setting sun. It is called an ‘orographic effect’ which helps to produce an amazing effect of flames burning on the mountain top.

Meanwhile, social media users while taking to the comment section also shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Social media users while taking to the comment section shared their reactions,” while another user wrote, “I was going to call out a CGI, but since it’s merely the red setting sun in the background but I’m watching you.”

“A unique visual effect and reality fascinating!”, a user commented.

